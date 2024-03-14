Battistoni, the crisis worsens: the plan to “save himself” has been rejected

The crisis of Battistoni is worsening, the famous clothing store located in Via Condotti in Rome and known for shirts and ties and owned by the Roman financier Alessandro Barnaba, owner of the Merlyn fund. Claudio Tedeschi, judge of the XIV civil section of the Capitoline court, rejected with a decree dated March 4th the request for validation of the protective measures from creditors requested by the company with the appeal dated February 1st.

Why such a harsh provision that effectively opens the way to judicial liquidation? In the decree the judge writes that the expert appointed by the court has highlighted that Battistoni is “in a situation of unsustainable crisis, or default, far exceeding the mere patrimonial and/or economic-financial imbalance”. This is endorsed by the board of auditors of Battistoni itself which judged the proposed recovery plan to overcome the “obvious crisis which could only see solutions through the contribution of external financial resources” to be “unsuitable”, given the unsuitability, for these purposes, of endogenous, current or potential ones”. And regarding the majority shareholder’s intention to provide liquidity, this “would determine a further increase in the debt burden on the company, already indebted for 8.1 million, worsening the situation of difficulty”.

Battistoni, whose debts are to the Revenue Agency, INPS, Inail, Banca Sella, Simest and Ama Roma, is chaired by Francesco Capodiferro and Elisabetta Barnaba and her brother Alessandro sit on the board of directors. This man, formerly responsible for the world markets division of the JP Morgan bank, and married to Natasha Bradbury, and with the Merlyn fund, recently hit the headlines for having drawn up a plan for Tim, which was rejected by the board of directors of the TLC group.

Barnaba, born in 1973, a polo enthusiast among other things, was the key man in the negotiation that brought Dan Friedkin to the command bridge of As Roma. And in 2015 Barnaba with his partner Luigi Gatti (son of the late financier Massimo) took over 70% of Battistoni’s shares for 3 million. Today he is an 81.6% shareholder, while Gatti has 8.8% and the Costa family 9.5%. In 2021 (latest available balance sheet) Battistoni (who also opened a boutique in Beverly Hills) had accumulated losses of over 11 million, which were then repaid.