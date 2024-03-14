This morning the first hearing took place at the Court of Alessandria in which the daughter of Ornella Muti was accused, sued by the presenter Barbara D’urso for two videos published in 2019 in which the influencer commented on two episodes that occurred during the broadcast ‘Pomeriggio Cinque ‘ which, according to the presenter, are harmful to her honor and reputation. “Mrs. D’Urso did not identify Naike’s irony and sarcasm in saying some things about a short sketch of a moment in the broadcast of ‘Pomeriggio 5’ – explains Rivelli’s lawyer Antonio Pelle shortly after the hearing at Adnkronos – the first video concerned a speech by Sgarbi where he talked about his sexual appeal and where both Sgarbi and D’Urso joked with each other and Naike made a comment on that television model, which in that period had a huge audience, and he said ‘how Italy has fallen to the ground by watching these trashy programmes’…. The second video – continues the lawyer – concerned an interview given by D’Urso to Silvio Berlusconi before the electoral campaign in Sardinia on 24 February 2019. In the video Naike, again with sarcasm, highlighted that the one with the Knight was not an interview but essentially a monologue in which only he spoke and made a joke saying that if perhaps Mrs D’urso overlapping she showed her legs to the president, he stopped speaking in rapid fire, recalling the incidents in which the presenter’s underwear had actually been seen”.

In today’s hearing, D’urso was heard who, present in court with her lawyer, reviewed the reasons that led her to sue Rivelli for defamation. ”As far as we defense lawyers are concerned – explains Pelle – besides me there is also my colleague Domenica Macrì and we tried to point out and highlight the context in which those videos were made and the fact that it was the same D’urso joking with Sgarbi about flirty things. In the other video published by Naike, an objective fact was acknowledged, namely that Berlusconi was speaking in a verbose manner without giving his interlocutor the opportunity to intervene with questions. Our objective was for these clips from ‘Pomeriggio Cinque’ to enter the trial and this will happen in the next hearing, we will produce them – continues the lawyer of Muti’s daughter – In the next hearing something even more important will happen because today for the first time we discussed with D’Urso’s lawyers about a possible amicable settlement of the trial. Mrs. D’Urso declared in court that she has no interest in having money, if it means expressing an apology because she felt offended by Naike’s words we will evaluate this possibility and therefore the trial will be closed. If instead she – she adds she – by April 4, the date of the next hearing, an amicable agreement will not be found, Naike will be heard and the trial will continue”. “I met D’Urso and out of politeness I greeted her but when I did she turned away – Naike told Adnkronos shortly after the hearing – my mother was also with me (Ornella Muti, ed.) but preferred to stay out”.

(at Alisa Toaff)