Rome, March 14, 2024 – Celebration of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital: more than 3 thousand doctors, nurses, researchers, technical and administrative staff, volunteers, patients and their families will meet Pope Francis in the Paul VI Hall on Saturday, March 16 . The occasion for the hearing is the 100th anniversary of the hospital’s donation to the Holy See.

to the Salviati family, who founded it in 1869. From that day on (February 20, 1924), the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, the first Italian hospital entirely dedicated to children, became everyone’s “Hospital of the Pope”.

The Salviati family’s gift 100 years ago has borne abundant fruit, and the small hospital on Janiculum Hill is today one of the largest academic centers for pediatric research and care in Europe. A landmark for families not only in Rome and Lazio, but also in Italy and around the world, it is located in 6 departments that offer 627 beds and provide approximately 95,000 emergency department visits, 30,000 hospitalizations, more than 32,000 surgical and interventional procedures and 2,500,000 outpatient services.

The Holy See Hospital covers all medical and surgical specialties in the pediatric field. Some of the most innovative treatment sectors include transplantation, genetic and metabolic diseases, medical and surgical cardiology, neurosciences, hematology-oncology and rehabilitation. Medical care is accompanied by intensive research activity, which is concentrated primarily in the large laboratories at the headquarters of San Paolo Fuori le Mura and employing almost 2,000 researchers. Every year the hospital implements about a thousand scientific projects and clinical studies, and publishes more than 1,300 scientific publications.

Program of the day

On Saturday, the most beautiful gift for Pope Francis will certainly be the smiles of more than 200 children with their parents in the care of the Child Jesus, whom he will find in the front rows of the Paul VI Hall. Among them are also foreign children who came from the “peripheries of the world”, where they would have no possibility of care or assistance, and, above all, from military scenarios that harmed them and deprived them of their homes and loved ones: Ukraine and the Gaza Strip in first of all the place. Every year, more than 300 patients are admitted on a humanitarian basis to the hospital, which also participates in international cooperation projects in 18 countries to train medical personnel and provide highly specialized interventions.

Spectators will meet in the morning in the Vatican Hall, where, starting at 8.30, volunteers from the various associations collaborating with the Bambino Gesù will entertain the children present. The pontiff is expected at 9.30 am. A group of 50 children will welcome him by unfurling a banner with the slogan “Lives That Help Lives”, which will accompany various initiatives that will characterize 2024 as the “year of giving”. After his speech, Pope Francis will greet President Bambino Gesa Tiziano Onesti, Duchess Maria Grazia Salviati, heiress of the hospital’s founding family, as well as the young patients and their families.

Finally, a group of patients will offer the pontiff a basket of thoughts written for him by children and young people hospitalized in the various institutions of the Bambino Gesu in the weeks before the hearing.

“We sincerely thank Pope Francis for this new opportunity to meet,” says President Onesti, “because by welcoming us on this anniversary, he once again demonstrates his closeness and affection for “our” hospital and confirms our commitment.” In this regard, Onesti continues: “My thoughts and gratitude go to the doctors, nurses and all medical staff who will not be able to participate in the hearings because they are busy with hospital work that can never stop.” “To carry out research, to cure diseases, to overcome the loneliness of families”: this, according to President Bambino Gesù, “is the goal of our work; This is a privilege given to us because by treating children and young people from all over the world, we care about our future.”

The audience will be broadcast live on Vatican Media and the social channels of Bambino Gesù.

