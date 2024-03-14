Yellow alert for bad weather on Friday 15 March 2024 in two Italian regions, Veneto and Emilia Romagna: the risk is hydraulic

Yellow alert in two regions, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, due to hydraulic risk. In fact, meteorologists have predicted a new wave of bad weather that will hit several areas of our country on Friday 15 March 2024. Those who pay the price the most, due to an alert that is still low, but exists, are precisely the north-east and central-north regions.

After the orange alert issued for Thursday 14 March 2024, the Civil Protection has released a new bulletin for a new yellow weather alert for hydraulic risk, in Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

A new disturbance will affect Italy on Friday 15 March and Saturday 16 March. Many clouds could arrive in the Central North, as well as some precipitation in the far North East and in the Central South regions.

In the Criticality Bulletin issued at 2.50 pm on 14 March 2024 (and which concerns both the bad weather days of Thursday and Friday), the Civil Protection alerts the populations that could be affected by intense adverse phenomena. After the Department’s alert for today, here is what is good to know for tomorrow:

“For tomorrow, Friday 15 March 2024, ordinary criticality due to hydraulic risk / Yellow Alert in Emilia Romagna (Ferrarese Coast, Ferrarese Plain) and in Veneto (Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Basso Adige).

Bad weather on Friday 15 March 2024: the forecast in our country

The forecast for Friday 15 March indicates an increase in cloud cover in the North and over the Tyrrhenian regions. In Eastern Liguria and Upper Tuscany there may be isolated rain and drizzle during the day.

Sunny weather in the middle Adriatic and in the south. Possible presence of fog in Veneto, north-east of Emilia and central valleys. Between afternoon and evening, however, the clouds will extend to the rest of the peninsula. In the evening, weak precipitation on the border areas of Valle d’Aosta and Alto Adige, snow at high altitudes of 1800/2000 metres.