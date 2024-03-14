The two alleged state police officers involved in the murder of the Ayotzinapa normalist, Yanqui Kothan Gómez Peralta, last Thursday, March 7 in Guerrero, surrendered yesterday Wednesday before the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) for this incident.

The above was confirmed tonight by priest Filiberto Velázquez Florencio, who directs the Minerva Bello Human Rights Center and accompanies the normal student’s mother, as he reported that the arrest warrant was completed at 7:25 p.m.

Agents Sigifredo “N” and Francisco “N” are part of the Centauro Immediate Reaction Group and, according to the Secretary General of Guerrero, Ludwig Marcial Reynoso Núñez, they remained protected in the facilities of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP). voluntarily.

The SSP confirmed the fact and said it was committed and willing to collaborate with the evidence that contributes to clarifying the facts.

“With regard to the third element, the search continues and the federal ministerial authority will be in charge of completing the arrest warrant regarding the events in which the Ayotzinapa normal student Yanqui Khotan “N” lost his life,” he said in a statement.

The perpetrator of the murder of the normal student has been identified as David “N”, whom President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called to surrender during his morning session yesterday.

This, after escaping last Monday, which sparked protests in Chilpancingo, capital of the southern state of Guerrero, against the facilities of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) where destruction was recorded, 11 burned vehicles and at least 24 police officers. the National Guard and ministerial officers of Guerrero injured.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Learn more: López Obrador asks the Guerrero police officer who fled to surrender

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions