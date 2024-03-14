The release date of the Netflix film Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez has been announced, along with the teaser trailer, teaser poster and first official image. It will be available from May 24th!

After the success of The Mother, the actress returns as a protagonist on Netflix with the new film directed by Brad Peyton: Jennifer Lopez is Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust and intolerance towards artificial intelligence; She will join a mission to capture a robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. When her plans begin to spiral out of control, her only hope of saving humanity’s future from artificial intelligence is to trust it.

Teaser Trailer Atlas

The cast also includes Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

The feature film is directed by Brad Peyton (Rampage), while the screenplay is written by Leo Sardarian and Aaron Eli Coleite. Jennifer Lopez will also be involved in the producing team that includes Aron Eli Coleite, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Jeff Fierson, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter.

