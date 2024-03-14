At least sixty migrants who wanted to cross the Mediterranean from Libya by boat have gone missing and are presumed dead. This was announced on Thursday by the humanitarian organization SOS Méditerranée, which together with the Italian coast guard rescued survivors from the water. The aid organization said it found a wrecked boat on Wednesday containing 25 people in a “very weak” condition. Two of them were unconscious and were flown to Sicily by helicopter.

Sixty missing migrants died en route, according to witnesses on the boat. The ship left Libya seven days ago and was probably heading to Italy or Malta. “Their engine broke down after three days, causing the boat to become lost and drift for several days without water or food,” writes SOS Méditerranée. X. “Survivors report that at least 60 people died along the way, including women and at least one child.”

Multiple Rescues

This was not the only rescue by maritime emergency services in the Mediterranean on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. Since this first rescue operation on Wednesday evening, 113 people have been rescued from the distressed boat. A further 88 people were rescued from an overloaded and broken inflatable boat on Thursday morning. A total of 224 migrants were brought to safety on Thursday near the Italian coastal city of Ancona.

The Central Mediterranean is one of the deadliest migration routes in the world. About 2,500 migrants died or went missing trying to cross the border last year and more than 200 this year, according to the U.N. migration agency. Aid groups such as SOS Méditerranée accuse Italy’s right-wing government of obstructing their rescue efforts.

Italy and other EU governments are trying to limit the number of migrants by reaching agreements with the governments of Libya and Tunisia to stop boats there. Data from Italy’s Interior Ministry shows almost 6,000 migrants have arrived by sea this year.

Rescuers from the humanitarian organization SOS Méditerranée pull migrants from a partially deflated rubber boat. Photo by Johanna de Tessier/AP