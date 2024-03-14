Ostia, March 14, 2024 – added to the PNRR thanks to the building provided by Roma Capitale through the municipality. General practitioners, nurses, specialized clinics and many other services will be available to local residents and tourists who are within sight of Ostia and the surrounding areas, especially during the summer season.

The Hub will offer a wide range of social and health services in a structure that will be useful in reducing existing pressure on hospitals and emergency departments. The project is already at a fairly advanced stage, and after receiving the grant, work will begin in the next few months and will be completed, like all PNRR-related work, by 2026.

Many citizens were enthusiastic about this news, as this is a medical facility that they have been waiting for for some time and is now about to become a reality: “This is a facility that the people of ASL have been waiting for for a long time. Roma 3. Our goal is to strengthen the local healthcare network and make it a real point of reference for patients and their families, explains Francesca Milito, CEO of ASL Roma 3. Internally, the new structure will offer basic services, trying to meet the needs of the citizens. In this way, we are creating healthcare that will certainly be closer and more responsive to the needs of the people, and at the same time we are defining a multidisciplinary center for this vast and densely populated area of ​​the capital.”

