Alkmaar, March 14, 2024 – Record result for the Azzurri artistic gymnastics team at the World Cup in Alkmaar, the Netherlands. Italy takes the first step of the podium in the synchronized race with a total score of 50.780, together with Samuele Patisso Colonna and Marco Lavino (this would be a great place of honor at the World Championships).

History of the race – federginnastica.it

At the Dutch Open, however, they celebrate the gold medal on the top step of the Orange podium, ahead of hosts Jordi Maul and Ralf Van Tilborgh, silver with a score of 48.340, and Belgians Rien Denolf and Brent Declercq, third on frame. out of 48 170. This is a truly impressive result for the guys led by coach Luigi Meda and race official Claudia Manicone, who added two more excellent individual results at the second stage of the 2024 World Cup. In the final eight, Patisso Colonna, born in 2003, finished fourth with a score of 56.440, less than one point away from bronze, finishing just behind Germany’s Miguel Feich.

Fifth place went to another Italian, Lavino in 2001, who also had an excellent score of 54.570. Belgian Darwin Billier won the men’s race with a score of 57.190, slightly ahead of Uzbekistan’s Mirshohid Khasanboev (57.095). He is happy from Stuttgart, where the DTN of the elastic trampoline Giuseppe Cocciaro follows the men’s artistic team. Potentially, this site is still in contention for an Olympic pass. Paris remains a dream, but Samuele and Marco showed today that they are a competitive reality.

Photo Ferraro/FGI