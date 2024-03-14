Ardea, March 14, 2024 – The Anzio Carabinieri arrested a 46-year-old man seriously suspected of theft with kidnapping and bodily harm.

Yesterday afternoon, while leaving a supermarket in Marina Tor San Lorenzo (Ardea), an 80-year-old woman was approached by a man under pretext and robbed of her bag containing personal belongings and several tens of euros. cash. The victim, in a futile attempt to resist, jerked and fell to the ground.

The police also blocked the man thanks to the help of passers-by, who, seeing the scene of the incident, held him for the time strictly necessary for the patrol to intervene.

The arrested man, identified as a 46-year-old man already known for his past and problems with drug addiction, was escorted to the barracks for ritual proceedings and placed in a guard room for a subsequent very direct sentence. As a result, the judge applied a preventive measure in the form of detention, taking into account the danger to the accused. Immediately rescued and escorted to Aprilia Hospital, the elderly woman was discharged with a 30-day prognosis for her injuries.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

