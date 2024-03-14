International crime is dressed, once again, in shadows and lights in a recent episode, which has left experts and citizens perplexed. In an unprecedented operation, police in Spain have captured the brother of the infamous leader of the ‘Aragua Train’, known as ‘Niño’ Guerrero. This event has triggered a series of questions about the presence and operation of Venezuelan criminal gangs abroad, as well as about the effectiveness of international cooperation in the fight against organized crime.

The recent events have unleashed a wave of questions among the population, first of all, because of the name of the arrested individual, who until now has remained in the shadows of anonymity, associated only by his family relationship with the feared ‘Niño’ Guerrero. Meanwhile, the authorities have announced that he is accused of participation in a series of crimes linked to transnational organized crime, ranging from drug trafficking to money laundering, which plunges this criminal network even further into darkness.

Who is the brother of ‘Niño’ Guerrero?

Although it is suspected that his name is Jason Robert Guerrero Flores, so far his name has not yet been revealed by the Spanish authorities. His arrest occurred in a joint operation between the Spanish National Police and international organizations dedicated to the fight against organized crime. This individual, until now kept in the shadows of clandestinity, becomes a key piece in the investigation into the operations of the ‘Aragua Train’ and its international connections.

What is the brother of ‘Niño’ Guerrero accused of?

The Spanish authorities have reported that the brother of ‘Niño’ Guerrero is accused of various crimes related to transnational organized crime. Among the most notable charges are drug trafficking, money laundering and participation in illicit activities linked to the illicit Venezuelan association ‘Tren de Aragua’. His arrest represents a significant blow to the criminal structure of this criminal organization, which has extended its tentacles beyond the borders of Venezuela.

With this image, an international search began for the Venezuelan criminal ‘Niño’ Guerrero, who escaped from prison. Photo: Ministry of Popular Power for Internal Relations of Venezuela/X

Who is the ‘Child’ Warrior?

‘Niño’ Guerrero is the alias of Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, a dangerous Venezuelan criminal who has led the ‘Tren de Aragua’ for years, one of the most feared and violent gangs in the South American country. Known for his cunning and cruelty, ‘Niño’ Guerrero has been linked to a wide range of criminal activities, ranging from drug trafficking to kidnapping and extortion. His capture has become a priority for Venezuelan authorities and other countries affected by his actions.

What is the ‘Aragua Train’?

The ‘Aragua Train’ is a criminal megagang originating from the state of Aragua, Venezuela, that has gained notoriety for its ruthless violence and its control over various illicit activities in the region. This criminal organization has expanded beyond Venezuelan borders, that is, it establishes connections with international organized crime and extends its influence in other countries in Latin America and Europe.

The FBI urges Venezuelan migrants to denounce members of the Tren de Aragua gang. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/AFP

What is the Aragua Train tattoo?

Since this criminal gang arrived in the United States and society began to be affected by its attacks and misdeeds, the FBI investigated its movements and organization, thus coming to the conclusion that a way to recognize its members: “The stars in The shoulders are some of the tattoos that have been identified in some Venezuelan prisons, but we cannot assure that this type of tattoo determines whether or not a criminal belongs to a certain gang. They may imply some degree of hierarchy, but that is being investigated,” said researcher Ronna Rísquez, author of the book “El Tren de Aragua: