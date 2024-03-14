Donald Trump could become president of the United States again and a lot is said about how that would affect Mexico and today President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to that mystery.

President López Obrador ruled out this Thursday that given the possibility that Donald Trump could become president of the United States again, there could be any impact on the relationship between both nations.

At a press conference in Mexicali, Baja California, with an express question, the head of the federal Executive pointed out that when Donald Trump was president of the American Union they had no problems and “there were more good things than the differences we had with President Trump.” .

He stated that a good relationship has also been maintained with the current US president, Joe Biden.

“What is your opinion that Donald Trump could once again be president of the United States? Could the peso-dollar relationship or the relationship between Mexico and the United States be affected?” he was asked.

“No, I think we have a very good relationship with the United States government. This is very important for Baja California and our countrymen who live and work honestly in California, United States to know. The relationship with the US government is very good.”

“It was with President Trump, we had no problem, only one that we were going to settle here precisely in Baja California, in Tijuana, fortunately it was resolved because he had decided to put tariffs on Mexican goods that are exported to the United States, he unilaterally took that decision. We did not agree, however, there was dialogue, and we reached an agreement and that threat was removed and there were more good things for both peoples, both for the United States and for Mexico than the differences we had with the President Trump. And with President Biden also a very good relationship,” he said.

