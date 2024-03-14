Sharing a room was a step too far for American and Iranian diplomats, but sitting in separate rooms in the same building in Oman while Omani officials acted as envoys was something envoys from both arch-rivals could handle come to terms with it. Consultations between the two most important players in the Middle East took place in January for the first time since the Gaza war began last October, Britain’s Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The US used the indirect meeting, among other things, to urge the Iranians to rein in Yemen’s Houthis, who were already increasingly attacking passing cargo ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, are doing this to show their solidarity with Hamas in its fight against Israel.

The US delegation, led by Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, also raised Iran’s controversial and expanding nuclear program. Previous indirect consultations between the US and Iran date back to May last year. Negotiations scheduled for February following the Oman talks were canceled because McGurk was too busy trying to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Spiritual influence

As far as is known, the consultations in Oman did not produce concrete results. “Iran has repeatedly stated that it only exerts spiritual influence (on the Houthis),” the Financial Times quoted an Iranian official as saying. “They cannot dictate laws to the Houthis, but they can negotiate and talk to each other.”

Although Iran considers the Houthis part of the so-called “Axis of Resistance,” a loose alliance of anti-American and anti-Israeli factions created by Tehran in the Middle East, there is no consensus in the West as to how far Tehran’s influence in the Middle East is expanding, in practice, reaching the Houthis.

In February, the cargo ship Rubymar, carrying a large load of fertilizer, was so damaged that it sank two weeks later. Photo by Khaled Ziad/AFP

What is certain is that Iran has provided the Houthis with a significant number of missiles, advanced missile technology and training in their use in recent years. This allowed the Houthis to accurately hit targets at a distance of many hundreds of kilometers.

Just this Thursday, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti also reported that the Houthis claim to have a new hypersonic missile in their arsenal. He quoted an unnamed official and did not provide any details. Iran has also claimed in the past that it has such hypersonic weapons. Hypersonic missiles develop extremely high speeds, making them difficult for opponents to neutralize.

The Houthis have not slowed down in attacks on ships since January. In February, the cargo ship Rubymar, carrying a large load of fertilizer, was so damaged that it sank two weeks later. Earlier this month, Houthis attacked a Barbados-flagged ship, killing three crew members. In addition, warships from the United States, Britain and other countries neutralized a number of missiles fired by the Houthis before they could hit their targets.

Retribution

As in previous attacks, the Americans and their allies launched retaliatory strikes against Houthi missile bases in Yemen. However, there are no signs yet that the Houthis are beginning to retreat. The unrest in the Red Sea has meant that many cargo ships are no longer taking the route between Asia and Europe via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, but are opting for the longer and more expensive route via South Africa.

Some analysts also note that the current conflict in Yemen, which follows a decade-long war that appeared close to ending, threatens to reignite hostilities. Both Yemen’s Saudi-backed government in exile and the United Arab Emirates-backed STC separatist group in southern Yemen have drawn closer to the US in recent months in hopes of military support against their enemy, the Houthis. With American support, they can complicate the situation for the Houthis. However, it is unclear whether the United States thus wants to become more involved in the protracted Yemeni conflict.

