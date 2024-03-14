The agreement between Amazon and Eli Lilly is shaking pharmacies

Why go to the pharmacy? Eli Lilly, a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry with a market value of over $700 billion, has signed an agreement with Amazon Pharmacy, the e-commerce giant’s online pharmacy, for the distribution of drugs, including its renowned “injectable pen” for weight loss.

Initially limited to the US market, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, the agreement could extend to other countries where both companies are present. This collaboration marks the first time Amazon has partnered with a major pharmaceutical manufacturer since launching its online pharmacy business in 2020 to ride the pandemic wave of business.

Although it is unclear how many patients Amazon Pharmacy will serve, this collaboration represents an opportunity for Eli Lilly to expand its distribution network. Jeff Bezos’ giant announced last year a doubling of its active customers (without however providing specific figures).

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly recently ventured into online sales with LillyDirect, launched in January, which offers patients the ability to consult doctors via third-party telehealth and receive prescriptions, including the anti-obesity drug Zepbound, from the comfort of home.

Eli Lilly’s numbers

There are currently 14 drugs available through LillyDirect, including Zepbound, which has achieved significant success by generating $175.8 million in sales in the final weeks of 2023, exceeding analysts’ forecasts.