Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the United States’ best-known Jewish pastor, was asked to remove his kippah by Saudi Arabian officials during his visit to the kingdom. Photo/Fox News

RIYADH – A well-known rabbi or Jewish priest in the United States (US) was asked to remove his kippah in public by Saudi Arabian officials when he visited the kingdom.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, co-chair of the US Commission on Religious Freedom, visited Diriyah on Tuesday. The kippah removal incident made him offended and reluctant to continue his visit.

Cooper is in Saudi Arabia as one of the heads of a US government delegation tasked with monitoring religious freedom around the world. Arriving on March 3, the delegation was invited to Diriyah, the place of origin of the Saudi Arabian Royal family.

After the incident, Cooper said: “No one should be denied access to a heritage site simply because of being Jewish.”

He also noted that given the rise in antisemitism around the world, he felt it would be impossible for the delegation to continue with the tour.

A member of the US delegation, Reverend Frederick A Davie, described the incident as “stunning and painful”. He expressed concern about the condition of religious freedom in Saudi Arabia.

After the delegation suddenly left Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Embassy in the United States posted on X that it viewed the incident as “unfortunate” and “the result of a misunderstanding.”

Based on this statement, Ambassador Princess Reema Bandar al-Saud had the opportunity to speak with Cooper to resolve the issue.

“We respect his decision not to continue the tour,” read Princess Reema’s statement, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Thursday (14/3/2024).

