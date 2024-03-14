The EU opens proceedings against the Chinese Aliexpress

The big Chinese low-cost shopping company, AliExpress, has come under the scrutiny of the European Commission. In fact, Brussels has launched formal proceedings to assess whether AliExpress has violated the Digital Services Act in several areas, including risk management, content moderation, advertising transparency and operator traceability.

The EU’s crackdown mainly concerns the failure to apply the terms of service that prohibit the sale of illegal or harmful products, such as counterfeit medicines and pornographic material, the lack of effective measures to prevent the spread of illegal content and the lack of measures to prevent manipulation of the platform via “hidden links”.

The Commission will now focus on complying with the obligations of the Digital Services Act relating to the assessment and mitigation of systemic risks of dissemination of illicit content, with particular attention to the protection of consumers, in particular minors.

The Digital Services Act is legislation that aims to regulate the online activities of digital platforms, ensuring a safe and transparent online environment for users. With the initiation of this formal procedure, the Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation as a matter of priority.