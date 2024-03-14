It is appropriate to say: Alessio Boni plays ‘from God’… The actor is in fact Zeus in the very particular ‘Iliad’, subtitle ‘The game of the gods’, a text by Francesco Niccolini very freely inspired by the Homeric poem, protagonist Alessio Boni with Iaia Forte; a show with the triple direction of Roberto Aldorasi, Marcello Prayer and Alessio Boni himself, created for the program of Bergamo and Brescia, Italian capitals of culture 2023 and on stage until March 24th at the Ambra Jovinelli theater in Rome. On stage, the actors ‘move’ their characters as if they were a sort of marionette or, better yet, life-size Sicilian puppets, with a decidedly spectacular effect of light and shadow.

Alessio Boni, fresh from another ‘epic’ theatrical undertaking, namely ‘Don Quixote’ by Cervantes, observes in the director’s notes that “the Iliad sings of a world in which the ethics of success leaves no room for justice and men do not decide anything, but are acted upon by the gods in a long and terrible war without winners or losers. Conscience and choice are not yet things that concern humans: civilization will have to wait for the Age of Tragedy to learn about personal responsibility and all the weight of freedom from those gods who are the cause of everything but are not to blame for anything.”

The actor and director underlines: “In that archaic world dominated by force, by ineluctable Fate and by capricious gods, it is not difficult to look at ourselves in the mirror and recognize our own: our lives dominated by fear, by the desire for wealth, by the obsession of the enemy , from power games and from all the destructive forces that sink us into the irrational and make war possible. There are all the seeds of the decline of our West in ‘Iliad’ which, as happens with great poetry, also contains its opposite: the responsibility and freedom to choose and say no to horror”.

