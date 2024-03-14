Ajax failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Conference League. Aston Villa proved too strong for manager John van ‘t Schip’s team in Birmingham, 4-0. The first match between both teams ended last week in Amsterdam with a score of 0:0.

Ajax played a hopeless match against the fourth number of the Premier League. Ollie Watkins made it 1-0 in the 25th minute before Leon Bailey doubled the lead an hour later. A little later, Ajax player Siewert Mannsverk disappeared from the field after a second yellow card. Substitutes John Durant and Moussa Diaby made it 4-0.

Following Ajax’s elimination, Dutch teams are no longer included in the quarter-final draws for various European tournaments. On Wednesday, PSV were eliminated from the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund. (AP)

