The holiday weekend that runs from Friday, March 15 to Monday, March 18, many people want to take advantage of it to take a few days off. For this reason, Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) has several cheap flights.

From AIFA you can take advantage of the cheapest flights to 31 national destinations on the 4 national airlines; However, the cheapest ones can only be purchased between this Thursday and Friday.

READ: Internet for Wellbeing: in which stores can you contract and recharge?

Mazatlán: 1,413 pesos for the Mexican airline ticket to depart this Friday, March 15 at 4:15 in the afternoon. Puerto Escondido: At 6:50 pm on Friday with a cost of 1,482 pesos for a one-way ticket through Viva Aerobus. Puerto Vallarta: Mexicana offers a ticket for 1,503 pesos to leave on Friday, March 15 at 7:10 in the afternoon. Cancun: a flight costs 2,452 pesos through Viva Aerobus, leaving this Thursday at 8:30 in the morning. Guadalajara: 2,634 pesos for the trip, leaving this Thursday at 12:40 in the afternoon. Oaxaca: Departs at 8:40 in the morning this Thursday, the flight costs 1,167 pesos through Viva Aerobus.

You may be interested: Today is the last day to pick up your voting credentials

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions