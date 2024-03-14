Agnelli legacy, the 17 anomalies in the documents. Margherita, Marella and the original signatures

The Turin Prosecutor’s Office is simultaneously carrying out three parallel investigations relating to the Agnelli family’s inheritance. Now John Elkann’s empire is truly shaking, prosecutors speak of “opacity” emerging from the analysis of the seized documents. Documents kept hidden for 17 years, with suspicious signatures, lack – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – of original documents, payments without bank receipt, late or partial declarations to the Chamber of Commerce, a value of its shares estimated at at least 4.5 billion euros which guarantee control of over 30 financial and industrial assets: the “Agnelli treasure”.

The first proceeding – continues Il Fatto – concerns the civil case of Margherita Agnelli against her children John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann for the inheritance of their mother Marella Caracciolo. The second is an appeal to the Company Court: if the judges decided to cancel the communications to the Turin Chamber of Commerce, the company would return to 17 years ago and among its shareholders deceased people would reappear, Marella, Gianluigi Gabetti and the accountant Cesare Ferrero.

The third is the criminal investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office: on Marella’s alleged fictitious residence in Switzerland, on possible evasions regarding a large offshore estate, on the exclusion of Margherita from her mother’s inheritance and the failure to pay the inheritance tax . The 17 anomalies that emerged, including suspicious signatures and payments without receipts – concludes Il Fatto – really risk bringing down John Elkann’s empire and causing history to be rewritten.