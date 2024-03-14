Residents of Groningen receive extra money for damage caused by the earthquake. The so-called compensation is compensation for serious suffering, stress or other distress due to damage to their home. A total of more than 63 million euros will be paid to more than 24,000 claimants, the Institute for Mining Damage Groningen (IMG) said on Thursday. This is 18 million euros more than previously estimated.

The Institute recently expanded its rules on compensation for moral damages. For this reason, 70,000 applications have been revised since last summer. Residents who received a (higher) amount after this assessment mostly had to deal with demolition or construction work due to unsafe damage. They receive 5,000 euros, the highest compensation for non-material damage.

The rest, who received (additional) compensation, received between 1,500 and 5,000 euros. Under the new scheme, children living at home will also receive the same compensation as their parents, while other unequal compensation between housemates will be corrected.

