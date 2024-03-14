Who is responsible for the death of Carlo Heuvelman in Mallorca in the summer of 2021? The court still had the answer to that question, namely the now 22-year-old Sunil B. But the court in Leeuwarden left the question mark in place because there was no answer. This Thursday, Sunil B. was acquitted of the manslaughter of Heuvelmann. With this decision, the court significantly deviates from the court verdict rendered in November 2022. Thus, Sunil B. receives a much lighter sentence: he is given 32 months in prison for the attempted manslaughter of two people in Mallorca and public violence. Previously, the court sentenced him to seven years in prison; the prosecutor’s office demanded ten years in prison. The remaining suspects also received lighter sentences than those previously imposed by the court. Read also: “You imagine yourself as calm, smart boys. But we also saw the images,” says the judge in the Mallorca case.

The Mallorca case relates to several violent incidents that occurred on the night of 13 July 2021 in the El Arenal entertainment street in Mallorca. A group of friends from Hilversum were involved in these violent incidents. Several victims were seriously injured in the clashes with Hilversummers, and 27-year-old Carlo Heuvelman was killed. None of the suspects said they kicked Heuvelman or named another suspect as the culprit. During the hearing of the case in first instance, one of the judges directly appealed to the conscience of the suspects. “Be a man and tell us what happened,” the judge said.

“Not just a trail of criminals”

The court has now ruled that the witness testimony was not specific or consistent enough to determine who attacked Carlo Heuvelmann. A trace of Hevelman’s DNA was found on Sanil B.’s shoe, however, according to the court, this is “not automatically” the trace of the criminal. This may be blood, skin epithelium or saliva. In addition, the amount found was very small and could have ended up on Sanil B.’s shoes in various ways, the court believes.

The court’s decision is perceived by Carlo Heuvelmann’s relatives as “a blow with a sledgehammer,” says their lawyer Edwin Bosch. The family, Bosch says, mainly wants to know what happened to Carlo. According to him, it has been established that the perpetrator is someone from the group of suspects, and it is almost inevitable that one of them saw who abused Carlo Heuvelman. “Because everyone remains silent, my clients will never know what happened and who is responsible. It’s unpleasant for them. The feeling remains: silence is rewarded. This seems like the wrong signal to us. This decision has caused my clients to lose faith in the rule of law.”

The district attorney’s office said through a spokesman that it had hoped for a different resolution and called it “disappointing.” “The appeal was filed in part to bring more clarity to what happened. The fact that questions remain about this is difficult for everyone involved.”

The decision means Sunil B can begin the final stage of his detention and will be released from prison shortly thereafter. His lawyer Anis Boumanjal says he has always been convinced his client is innocent of the manslaughter of Carlo Heuvelman. “We lost 3-0 because of our image, the previous court verdict and the prosecutor’s office, which was adamant that Sanil was the perpetrator. But we fought and now we have succeeded.” Bumanjal says he understands the relatives’ feelings, but says one should not judge someone “on a visceral level.”

