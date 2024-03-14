Acqua&Sapone, CVC interested in the controlling share. Operation worth around half a billion euros

Controlling share of Acqua&Sapone for sale. According to reports from Milano Finanza, the Hig Capital fund has put 62.5% of the largest Italian brand of personal and home hygiene products on the market. The deal should be finalized on the basis of an enterprise value in the 900 million area, so the operation could be around 550-650 million.

CVC, a British private equity giant with almost 190 billion dollars in assets under management – which in Italy also has Multiversity, Recordati and the chain in its portfolio – appeared at the window of the dossier, although the operation is still far from closing. The Piadineria”. But not only. The French of Seventure Partners, a private equity operator attributable to Natixis Global Asset Management, would also have shown interest.

Who controls Acqua&Sapone

At the head of Acqua&Sapone is the Luxembourg group Forum Holdings 6, owned by the continental branch Hig Europe and the founding Barbarossa family. Finally, as Milano Finanza writes, Forum Holdings 6 controls the Bubbles BidCo vehicle which owns 62.5% of the leading player in Italy in the drugstore channel.

The vehicle was created at the end of 2021 with the aim of investing in the Acqua&Sapone brand, an operation which then took place in two stages. In fact, in 2021 the newco had first acquired Cesar, Sda, Quamar and Vdm, while in 2022 it had also got its hands on Reale Commerciale.