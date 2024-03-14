Terracina, March 14, 2024 – This morning in Terracina the carabinieri of a NORM officer intervened through Pontinia (LT), where an independent traffic accident occurred involving a car driven by a high-class citizen.Resident 2001 in San Felice Circeo .

A 23-year-old man, driving along the above route, suddenly lost control of his car due to an explosion of the right front tire, resulting in the trip ending in a ditch at the edge of the road. The victim, who was immediately treated by 118 staff who intervened, was taken to the emergency department in Terracina.

