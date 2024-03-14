Husband and wife found dead on a beach: they had left for a family holiday

Heartbreaking news that went around the world in just a few hours. Husband and wife were found lifeless on a Caribbean beach. The two pensioners had left for a holiday. They wanted to spend a few days relaxing, but instead everything turned into a drama that will never be forgotten by those who knew and loved them.

There was initially talk of a mystery without explanation, but a few hours ago further details were released by the Daily Mail. His wife, Rosaline Foster, died from drowning. The hypothesis is that she dived into the water in an attempt to save her husband, David John Foster, who instead was struck by a sudden illness while bathing in the sea.

It is not yet clear how the alarm reached the rescuers, the police arrived on site and found the body of the husband, now lifeless, on the beach. His wife, however, was dying and was urgently transported to the Princess Royal Hospital. Doctors declared her dead minutes after her arrival.

The police have opened an investigation into the death of the husband and wife

The local police have opened an investigation to reconstruct the last moments of the husband and wife’s life. It has been ascertained, for the moment, that the two were on holiday with their family on the island of Carriacou. Last Saturday, March 9, they went alone to the beach. They had chosen the destination precisely because of that beautiful sea with crystal clear water. No one could have imagined that that holiday would turn into a painful drama. One of the officers stated:

The basic facts seem to suggest that the man may have had a heart attack and that the lady may have gone to his aid, drowning shortly after. Only the autopsy results will confirm the hypothesis.

It will therefore be the autopsy examination, which will be carried out on the two bodies in the next few days, that will shed light on what happened.

