Yet another drama on Italian roads in which, once again, a very young boy loses his life. The victim’s name was Denny Rabbia, he was from Bagnolo Piemonte and was only 20 years old. Yesterday morning he was heading to work when his car and another collided head-on. The rescue attempts carried out by the medical staff who promptly arrived on site were useless for him. He investigates the dynamics of the accident.

The small community of Bagnolo Piemonte, a municipality of just over 5 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Cuneo, in Piedmont, is deeply shocked by the sudden and unexpected death of a very young local boy.

The victim of yet another road tragedy that occurred in recent days in Italy was called Denny Rabbia and was only 20 years old. The accident that cost him his life, according to what has emerged so far, occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning, Wednesday 13 March, on the road that connects Bagnolo to Cavour, near the hamlet of San Grato.

The boy was on his way to work. After studying mechanics he was hired as a worker in a workshop in Cavour and had been working with passion and dedication for a long time. He was passionate about dancing and motors. He had a vintage Fiat 500 that he loved that he was driving just yesterday morning.

During the journey, for reasons still being ascertained, his car collided head-on with a Ford Fiesta driven by a 50-year-old woman, who was coming in the opposite direction. It is not clear which of the two vehicles invaded the oncoming lane.

Denny’s condition immediately appeared very serious and it was decided to immediately transport him, aboard an air ambulance, to the hospital in Turin. The doctors tried in every way to save the young man’s life, but shortly after his arrival in the hospital his heart stopped beating. The woman who was driving the other car was hospitalized and her life is not in danger.

