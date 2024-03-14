South America emerges as a leader due to the large reserves of lithium, crucial for the future of electric mobility, that various countries possess. Lithium, nicknamed ‘white gold’, is the cornerstone of the energy transition towards electric vehicles, with Latin America hosting a significant portion of the world’s reserves.

The lithium triangle, which includes territories of Argentina, Bolivia – which has the largest reserve in the world – and Chile, is especially prominent, although each country is at different stages of development in the exploitation of this resource.

Bolivia has the largest lithium reserves in the world. Photo: CAMIPER

Chile is the second largest lithium exporter in the world

Chile is the second largest producer of lithium in the world, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), and faces significant challenges and unique opportunities in the global scenario of its exploration and exploitation, an essential mineral for the revolution of the electromobility.

In the last three years, Chile has intensified its investment in lithium exploration and exceeded $467 million in 2022. A significant milestone in this investment was the discovery by the National Copper Corporation (Codelco) of large quantities of lithium in the Salar de Maricunga, the second most concentrated reserve in the world after the Salar de Atacama. This finding underscores Chile’s geological potential to consolidate and expand its position in the global lithium market.

The Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) has pointed out a delay in the national strategy for the management of ‘white gold’, projecting that by 2035 Chile could give up its second place in terms of production to a rising Argentina.

Despite its privileged position, data from S&P Global Intelligence reveal that Chile occupies fifth position in the global budget allocated to lithium exploration, with 9%, placing it behind Argentina, the United States, Australia, and Canada. This position reflects both the untapped potential and the strategic challenges that the country must overcome.

Chile currently mainly exploits the Salar de Atacama, which houses 90% of the national lithium reserves, despite having more than 50 salt flats. The exploitation is in the hands of two companies: Sociedad Química y Minera SQM and the American company Albemarle. This concentration in a single salt flat and in a few companies suggests the existence of opportunities to diversify and increase national lithium production.

The lithium triangle includes territories of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. Photo: The Voice of Chile

The economic impact of lithium in Chile is notable, with the State receiving more than 5 billion dollars for its exploitation in 2022, which is equivalent to 1.6% of GDP. In addition, sales of lithium carbonate abroad experienced an increase of 777% in 2022 compared to the previous year. They surpassed other traditional products in the Chilean export basket such as salmon, iron and cherries.

Elon Musk and Chilean lithium

The arrival of Tesla in Chile marks a significant moment for all of Latin America. Tesla arrives in the Chilean capital with the plan to “import, export, manufacture, market, distribute and sell” electric vehicles (EV) throughout the region.

Tesla’s interest in Chile is not limited only to the electric vehicle market. Tesla, whose products depend on lithium for its car batteries and energy storage solutions, wants to secure and diversify its supply chain of this mineral, given Chile’s position as one of the main producers worldwide.

The collaboration between the Chilean Government and Tesla, within the framework of the Free Trade Agreement with the US, suggests a concerted effort to attract investments in the lithium and renewable energy sector. This is particularly relevant, considering the importance of lithium to the global energy transition and the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries.