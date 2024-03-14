It seems that Chiara Ferragni has lost half a million followers, potentially all disheartened people or, worse, who have become real haters

For several weeks there has been a succession of analyzes on communication, now evolved, or involved depending on the points of view, in any case changed, of the most followed Italian influencer. Chiara Ferragni finds herself in a period of crisis, both on social media and in her private life. The “Pandoro gate”, the alleged disaffection of part of her 30 million followers and the theories on the alleged fake fans, her breakup with Fedez. It is a problematic vortex that has involved Chiara Ferragni and which does not seem to leave her in peace.

There is no doubt that all this has contributed to a decline in popularity and credibility for the queen of Italian social media. Chiara Ferragni tried to “catch up” on two important occasions, first of all the interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’ in which she talks about the scandals that have overwhelmed her and mentions for the first time, directly, the crisis with Fedez. Secondly, thanks to the invitation from Fabio Fazio to Che tempo fa followed by millions of viewers, where in addition to tears she committed some communication squabbles.

The Arcadia agency analyzed the data on its followers, engagement and reactions from Chiara Ferragni’s Instagram and TikTok profiles. The agency’s report highlights a drastic drop in the number of posts published, from 72 in May 2023 to only 4 in March 2024.

The number of posts testifies to a sort of “strategy of silence”, and certainly a change of pace in communication with followers. This would become more direct, more open to intimacy. And perhaps the inexperience of recent years pays for a necessary distance from the (legitimate) diva.

The consequence of this impoverishment in the number of posts published? The algorithm penalizes the reach of Chiara Ferragni’s content, reducing its visibility to her followers. Not only that, engagement has collapsed: from 5.8% in February 2023 to 0.18% in March 2024. Total reactions have also decreased drastically, from 47 million in January 2024 to 4.9 million.

The closure of comments on posts, which occurred in the past and on several occasions, did not appease the criticism, on the contrary, it fueled the public’s sense of distrust. On TikTok the situation is even worse: reactions went from almost 6 million in September 2023 to 88 thousand in January 2024, with a drop in the engagement percentage from 3.1% to 0.045%. In general, however, it seems to have lost half a million followers, potentially all people who have moved away or, worse, become real haters. They state from Arcadia:

This defollowing has already produced two immediate consequences: the first is perceptive, because it has instilled in the digital public the belief that abandonment is more than anything else a punitive choice towards those who have betrayed, out of personal interest, those moral values ​​that the fandom consider it a sacred bond.

What will happen now? According to Arcadia, Chiara Ferragni would be almost obliged to start publishing content regularly if she wants to recover her position in the content economy. It is not known whether she will be able to overcome this difficult moment. We are talking about one of her main activities, that of communication, advertising, in a word, the influencer. Her mood certainly doesn’t help, but doing business is another story.