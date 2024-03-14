The 64-year-old actress Robyn Bernard was found dead in a field: she was 64 years old and it’s a mystery what happened to her

These are days of great heartbreak and sadness that the family of 64-year-old actress Robyn Bernard are experiencing. Unfortunately, on Tuesday, March 12, she was found lifeless in an open field in the city of San Jacinto, California.

The police are investigating the incident, but at the moment they have chosen not to release any statements, to also clarify the exact cause that led to his heartbreaking death. Unfortunately, there are still many doubts that are keeping America in suspense.

Robyn Bernard was 64 years old and lived in that same city. From what has emerged, a passer-by found his body on Tuesday 12 March, in an open field, behind a commercial business, but obviously did not know his identity. He immediately asked for the intervention of both the police and the health workers. Everyone arrived on site in just a few minutes, but the doctors had no choice but to declare his death.

Only several hours later, thanks to the investigations of the case, the officers managed to discover his details. In fact, in the end they had no choice but to confirm his identity and then release the sad news. Unfortunately, actress Robyn Bernard has passed away at the age of 64.

The career of Robyn Bernard, who has worked in a series for 15 long years

CREDIT: RADAR ONLINE

His career began when he was very young. Together with his sister they sang many gospel songs. But in the end she chose to start with acting, joining the cast of the sitcom, “Wings”, in the 90s. She got her first role in 1981, in the film “Diva”.

The young actress then took part in several TV series, such as “Simon & Simon”, “The Computer Boys”, “The Apple Tree” and also “Goodbye Vietnam”. Her big breakthrough came in 1984, when she landed her role as Terry Brock on the ABC series “General Hospital.”

She played the daughter of a bad man, who for years had alcoholism problems which led to difficulties in her musical career. You worked with this character for 9 years, until he left the scene in 1990.