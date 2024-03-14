Undoubtedly, the fear of deportation is one of the biggest challenges faced by immigrants living in the United States. To minimize this danger, it is essential to correctly carry out all the necessary procedures and rigorously comply with the conditions to obtain permanent residence.

This is because even the smallest mistake could result in deportation, as happened to an individual who made a significant mistake with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the entity responsible for detecting criminal activity and eliminate vulnerabilities that pose a threat to the country.

Who narrated the deportation that happened in the United States and what was it like?

In a video published on TikTok, Colombian Internet user Geivy Santana (@geivysantana) chose to relate the experience of a woman whose husband, who resides in Charleston, South Carolina, ended up being expelled from the North American country. According to her story, she and her husband attended her brother-in-law’s first appearance before the Immigration Court and it was there where she met this person who told her the events.

This woman, who had suffered the loss of her husband in her native country, chose to emigrate to the United States with her two daughters. During her stay, she managed to meet a person who became her partner. However, her newly begun existence on American soil was abruptly interrupted when she learned that her new lover had a deportation order for failing to appear at her first court hearing.

Is it important to attend the first immigration appointment in the United States?

Shocked by the situation, Geivy stressed the importance of attending the first immigration appointment, emphasizing that there is no reason for fear, since it is an opportunity to present the case before an immigration judge.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need to carefully select immigration lawyers, warning against those who can exploit people and charge exorbitant fees without offering quality service. To prevent this type of fraud, he recommended investigating the history of lawyers on the Internet or asking for references before hiring their services.

Pay attention to the recommendations to avoid being deported from the United States. Photo: Amnesty International

These are the situations that could cause deportation from the United States

There are various reasons in the United States why an individual may be subject to deportation. Below, we present some factors that may affect your stay in the United States.

Commission of serious crimes: Individuals with a criminal history of this caliber (murder, rape, drug trafficking or aggravated robbery) may be classified as subject to deportation and could face removal from the country once they have completed their sentence in the prison.Illegal stay in the country: people who enter the country without permission or who stay longer than allowed by their visa may be subject to deportation proceedings. This also applies to those who, despite having entered legally, violate the conditions of their visa, such as working without proper authorization. Immigration fraud: This covers the provision of incorrect data or the presentation of falsified documents with the aim of obtaining a visa or immigration status.