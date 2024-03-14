In the calm but unpredictable nature of the Everglades in Florida, a 68-year-old man identified as Rodrigo Constain was the victim of a crocodile attack after his boat sank and he tried to swim to shore. The event occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, March 10, when the victim, a Colombian national, was sailing his sailboat through the wetland area of ​​the Everglades National Park.

How did Rodrigo Constain survive a crocodile attack in Everglades National Park?

For reasons still unknown, the boat in which Rodrigo Constain was riding capsized near the Flamingo Marina. At that moment he tried to reach shore while swimming in view of several witnesses.

Suddenly he disappeared under the water and immediately the people at the scene notified the lifeguards, who managed to rescue him with serious bite wounds on his leg. Due to the severity of the sores he had to be airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South Medical Center, in Miami-Dade County, where he was hospitalized.

Constain, recovering from his injuries in the hospital, told local media that he attributes his survival to a “miracle” after having escaped alive from a crocodile attack.

Rodrigo Constain recovering from injuries to his leg from a crocodile attack in Everglades National Park. Photo: Vanguardia

What is known about the crocodile that attacked Rodrigo Constain in Florida?

Park biologists and rangers continue to investigate the incident, while also trying to locate the American crocodile responsible for the attack.

On the other hand, federal authorities recognize the American crocodile, similar to the American alligator, as a threatened and, therefore, protected species. In Florida, the Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) estimates a population of approximately 2,000 adult American crocodile specimens.

How many crocodile attacks will be reported in 2024 in Florida?

This year, the number of alligator attacks in Florida has had a worrying increase. To date, five incidents have been reported, an unusually high number compared to previous years. Experts suggest that this increase could be related to the expansion of human-inhabited areas into natural areas, which causes more frequent encounters between people and crocodiles.

What to do in case of a crocodile attack?

Facing a crocodile is a situation that few can imagine, but knowing the appropriate measures can make the difference between life and death. It is vital to stay calm and avoid swimming in areas known to be crocodile habitats, especially at dawn and dusk, when these reptiles are most active. In case of attack, it is recommended to fight by aiming for the animal’s eyes and snout, as these are its most sensitive points.