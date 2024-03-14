loading…

The Israeli army escalated attacks on Hezbollah in the month of Ramadan. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has launched continuous attacks on Lebanon since the beginning of Ramadan. Hezbollah launched 100 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel. It indicated that the Zionist military would launch a major attack in the month of Ramadan on Hezbollah bases.

This week’s escalation may be the subject of further speculation by analysts who feel Israel may shift its full focus to the Lebanese front if a ceasefire in Gaza is achieved.

As the attacks continued from Monday night into Tuesday afternoon, including more attacks on Baalbek, the theory seemed more plausible to some.

5 Motives for Israel to Escalate Battles with Hezbollah in the Month of Ramadan

1. The Gaza War is Almost Over



Photo/Reuters

“Israel has made it clear that once they finish dealing with Gaza, they will turn their attention to the north,” said Hilal Khashan, a political science professor at the American University of Beirut, as reported by Al Jazeera.

“They want Hezbollah to stay away from their borders both diplomatically and militarily. They are clear on this issue.”

Israel’s relentless war on Gaza has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas’ Qassam Brigades and other Palestinian armed factions, which killed 1,139 people.

Recent ceasefire talks in Cairo ended without a resolution, meaning the humanitarian disaster will continue to this day, including the possibility of famine, with people in Gaza already starving to death.

In the north, the Lebanese Hezbollah group has attacked Israel with cross-border attacks since Israel launched its offensive on Gaza.

More than 300 people have been killed in Lebanon, including around 240 Hezbollah members, while around 20 Israelis have died in cross-border violence.

The fighting has also forced some 90,000 people to flee southern Lebanon, according to a report released in late February by the International Organization for Migration, while in Israel 80,000 people were evacuated from towns and villages in the north by the Israeli government, according to Israeli media.