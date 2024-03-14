loading…

MOSCOW – The Russian presidential election which will be held on March 15-17 is a stamp to support Vladimir Putin’s continuation of power until 2036. The election is also an effort to strengthen support for Putin.

5 Facts about the Russian Presidential Election that Will Perpetuate Putin’s Power until 2036

1. Elections were also held in Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia



According to Reuters, the election will be held on March 15-17. Results will follow soon after and the winner will be unveiled in May.

Voting will also take place in what Russia calls its new territory – parts of Ukraine now controlled by Russian forces and placed under Russian law.

Ukraine says it will not stop until it has expelled all Russian troops from the annexed territory.

A remote online voting system will be available for the first time in Russia’s presidential election.

2. 112.3 Million People Voted



There are 112.3 million people who have the right to vote in the election. Another 1.9 million people abroad have the right to vote and another 12,000 are at Baikonur, a Russian-leased cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Usually around 70-80 million people vote. Voter turnout in 2018 was 67.5%.

3. There are 3 puppet presidential candidates



Putin is running against Communist Nikolai Kharitonov, Leonid Slutsky, leader of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, and Vladislav Davankov of the New People party.

Boris Nadezhdin, an anti-war candidate, was barred from running as was Yekaterina Duntsova.

4. Will Last Longer Than Josef Stalin



