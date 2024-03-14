loading…

Franklin D. Roosevelt became the longest serving president in the US. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The longest-serving American president was Franklin D. Roosevelt, who managed to serve for more than two terms.

Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) began serving as US President on March 4 1933. After that he was again entrusted with the position for three full terms and the first three months of the fourth term until his death on April 12 1945.

This made him the longest-serving American President with more than three terms.

Reporting from The Conversation, Ultimately the length of time someone can become president currently comes from the 22nd Amendment, which was added to the US Constitution in 1951, which limits a president to two successful presidential elections.

5 Facts about American President Franklin D. Roosevelt

1. Comes from a Rich Family

Roosevelt was born in Hyde Park, New York, on January 30, 1882. His parents, James and Sara Delano, both came from wealthy families.

Roosevelt’s early education was provided by his parents and private tutors. During his high school years, he attended the prestigious Groton School in Massachusetts. He enrolled at Harvard University in 1900 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history three years later.

Next, Roosevelt attended Columbia Law School from 1904-1907 but did not graduate. Instead, he took the New York State Bar Exam, passed, and began practicing law without a law degree.

2. Starting a career as a civil servant

Roosevelt began his life as a public servant in 1910 when he was elected to the New York State Senate. This was Roosevelt’s first time running for public office.

Roosevelt was re-elected to the New York Senate in 1912, and he gave his support to then-presidential candidate Woodrow Wilson. After Wilson was elected, he appointed Roosevelt as Assistant Secretary of the Navy. Roosevelt held this position for seven years.

In 1920, Roosevelt became the Democratic Party’s candidate for Vice President of the United States. He got a ticket with James Cox. They ultimately lost, and Roosevelt returned to his personal life and pursued many business ventures.

3. FDR always wins landslide elections

Reporting from History, during his first presidential election in 1932, FDR was able to defeat Herbert Hoover with an electoral vote tally of 472-59.

FDR then defeated Kansas Governor Alf Landon in 1936 (523 electoral votes to eight), businessman Wendell Willkie in 1940 (449 electoral votes to 82) and New York Governor Thomas Dewey in 1944 (432 electoral votes to 99).