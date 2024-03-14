loading…

King Abdullah II is the king of Jordan who is descended from the Prophet Muhammad. Photo/Reuters

AMMAN – There are a number of interesting facts about the figure of Jordan’s King Abdullah II. One of them is believed to be a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad.

Recently, Abdullah II congratulated Indonesian presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto after winning based on the quick count results. In one of his narratives, the King of Jordan was openly ready to welcome Prabowo’s arrival if he wanted to visit in person.

So, what is the figure of Jordanian King Abdullah II actually like? Compiled from various sources, Wednesday (13/3/2024), take a look at the following facts to find out more

Facts about Jordan’s King Abdullah II

1. The Eldest Son of King Hussein

Abdullah II was born in Amman, Jordan on January 30, 1962. He is the eldest son of the late King Hussein.

Among his family members, Abdullah II has 10 siblings. Each of them has four brothers and six sisters.

2. Have a distinguished educational history

King Abdullah II received his basic education at the Islamic Educational College, Amman. Then, he continued his studies at Saint Edmund’s School in Surrey, England to Eaglebrook School and Deerfield Academy in the United States (US).

After that, King Abdullah II is also known to have studied at Oxford University in 1984. He underwent a one year Special Studies course in the field of International Politics and World Affairs.

Later, he also studied at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, Washington around 1987. Abdullah II took advanced studies and research related to International Relations under the Master of Science in Foreign Service Program.

Before that, King Abdullah II was known to have attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England. He received military education there around 1980.

3. Have served in the military

After completing his education abroad, Abdullah II continued his military path. Starting from the bottom, his career soon continued to develop slowly.

By 1991, Abdullah II had become the Armored Corps representative at the Office of the Inspector General of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army. Not long after, he was also promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and took over leadership of the 40th Armored Brigade.

Over time, his work in the military became increasingly successful. It is recorded that he was Assistant Commander of the Royal Jordanian Special Forces until the unit was restructured in 1996.