Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was one of the presidential candidates who died while in prison. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The Russian people will take part in the elections which will be held on March 15. Unfortunately, at least three Russian politicians cannot become presidential candidates because of strict rules.

Politicians who fail to become presidential candidates generally come from the Russian opposition. They generally have policies opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

3 Politicians Who Failed to Become Presidential Candidates in the Russian Election, One of whom Died in Prison

1. Alexei Navalny



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, Navalny, who died aged 47 in an Arctic prison colony in February, wanted to become Russian president and was Putin’s fiercest domestic critic.

Navalny’s supporters accuse Putin of killing him, but the Kremlin denies this. During his lifetime, Navalny accused the Kremlin of keeping him away from politics by fabricating a series of criminal cases against him – including fraud and extremism – to imprison him. Navalny accused Putin of poisoning him in 2020, but Putin denied this.

The Kremlin calls Navalny a US-backed extremist out to destabilize Russia who has committed real crimes. Navalny’s main allies are in prison or living outside Russia. Yulia, his widow, has asked Russians who supported her late husband to appear at the polling stations at midday on March 17 to express their feelings. The Kremlin has in the past called such calls “provocations.”

2. Boris Nadezhdin



Photo/Reuters

Nadezhdin, 60, had tried to run a long-shot campaign on anti-war grounds, but the Central Election Commission (CEC) disqualified him in February.

Nadezhdin surprised some analysts with his criticism of what the Kremlin called a special military operation in Ukraine, something he called a “fatal mistake” and said he would try to end it through negotiations.

Kremlin critics say Nadezhdin was not even allowed to campaign and collect signatures without the authorities’ permission, but he refused. The CEC said they found gaps in the signatures he and his allies collected to support his candidacy, and some of them were signatures of deceased people.

It said Nadezhdin failed to collect the 100,000 valid signatures needed to become a candidate. Since then, he has unsuccessfully challenged his disqualification in the Supreme Court.

3. Yekaterina Duntsova



Photo/Reuters