Poste Italiane’s new industrial plan

The future of Poste Italiane, one of the giants of Italian industry, is at the center of a debate taking place among the corridors of power in Montecitorio. The company’s numbers and financial prospects are taking shape through the 2024-2028 strategic plan, a project that will be presented to the public next Wednesday by CEO Matteo Del Fante.

However, despite expectations and speculation, Del Fante is clear in underlining that his plan does not include the sale of further shares of Poste Italiane. This decision, according to the manager, is up to the shareholder and not the company’s management. This statement takes on particular relevance in a context in which the government has already launched a privatization scheme which provides for the sale of the 29% stake held by the Treasury by the autumn.

Attention, therefore, focuses on the details of the industrial strategy outlined by Del Fante and the new general manager, Giuseppe Lasco. One of the fundamental pillars of this plan is the maintenance and strengthening of Poste Italiane’s territorial presence. With 13,000 offices still operational on Italian soil, the company continues to play a central role in the daily lives of citizens, guaranteeing essential services ranging from mail delivery to savings management (at 580 billion).

Another crucial point is the Polis project, designed to bring public administration services even to the most remote areas of the country. This program, already successfully launched in around 7,000 post offices, offers a wide range of services ranging from the request for birth certificates to the delivery of passports. The objective is to create a real “one-stop shop” capable of simplifying bureaucratic procedures and improving accessibility to public services.

In parallel with these initiatives, Poste Italiane continues to record positive financial results. The company’s revenues are constantly growing, going from 10.6 billion to 12 billion, while the operating margin increased from 1.1 to 2.6 billion euros. Del Fante also underlines the key role played by the company in the insurance sector, where it has collected approximately 160 billion in reserves through the placement of savings policies. However, Poste Italiane’s path towards the future is not without obstacles. The recent transfer of the PagoPa payments platform to Poligrafico and Poste has raised concerns among banks and other operators in the sector, who fear an excessive concentration of payment systems in the hands of the postal company.

Despite the challenges, Matteo Del Fante appears confident in Poste Italiane’s potential and in the company’s ability to adapt to market changes. The presentation of the 2024-2028 strategic plan represents an opportunity to outline a clear and ambitious vision for the future, while maintaining a firm anchoring in the social and economic fabric of the country.