March 13, 2024 – “Reports by some media about the agreement reached between the Company and Amadeus for the holding of the 75th Italian Song Festival in Sanremo should be considered completely unfounded.” Thus, Rai in his note refutes the rumors circulating today about the alleged (and rich) proposal of Amadeus to continue holding the Festival for another 2 years. Viale Mazzini is therefore looking further ahead and will announce a new artistic director in the coming months. We just have to wait.

Source: Ansa

