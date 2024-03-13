Lino Guanciale and the dedication to his deceased mother: on social media he publishes his favorite song and a touching farewell letter

It is a very serious loss that struck the family of Lino Guanciale about a week ago, one of the most loved and followed actors of recent years. His mother, Mrs. Maria Pia Ciccarelli, an esteemed former teacher, passed away suddenly at the age of 75. Last night, after a few days which were necessary for him to process her serious loss within himself, the famous Abruzzo interpreter dedicated a touching farewell letter to her on her social networks.

Credit: Sky

Born in Avezzano in the province of L’Aquila in 1979, Lino Guanciale is today one of the most requested, followed and loved actors in the Italian cinema and especially television scene. About a week ago he and his family were struck by a sudden and very serious loss, with the death of his beloved Maria Pia Ceccarelli, the interpreter’s mother.

Mrs. Maria Pia was well known throughout Marsica, where for years she had worked as a teacher and manager in various schools in the area. What took her away, as local newspapers reported, was a sudden illness.

Credit: Marsica Live

After a few days, necessary to try to process this serious loss, the actor returned to social media and did so to make a touching dedication to his mother who is no longer here. He published a video of the song “Io che amo solo te” by Sergio Endrigo, the woman’s favourite, accompanying it with these touching words:

This is an imaginary dedication. To my father, to my brother, to me, to my aunts and my dear cousins, to my wife, the love of my life, and to my in-laws, to my son and his little cousins, to my sister-in-law and her family. To all the students who over the years have been lucky enough to have her as a teacher or manager, to her colleagues, to her lifelong friends and to the many, many people who rallied to our side a week ago. Maria Pia, I imagine, dedicates it to us. “This is the most beautiful”, you said every time you heard it and you couldn’t resist: you had to sing it, even in a low voice. For seven days you have been the air around us, you are in the other room – as your beloved Saint Augustine writes – and you are the heat inside the chest. You sing it and dedicate it to us, I imagine, to tell us that you are there and that you stay close to us, to caress us with your sweet and intelligent smile. And we listen to you, we of the race of those left on the ground. And with our eyes closed we sing it with you. Hello Mom.