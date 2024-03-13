Los Angeles, March 13, 2024 – Jasmine Paolini’s WTA Indian Wells adventure is coming to an end. The Italian tennis player lost in the 1/8 finals to Russian Anastasia Potapova, who was ranked 33rd and seeded 28th, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3.

There were no precedents between the Tuscan and the 22-year-old from Saratov. Jasmine offered the first break point in the fifth game of the first set, but Anastasia did not take advantage of it.

Instead, Paolini does it in the eighth game, when he intercepts his opponent’s serve and converts a valuable second chance. The advantage (5-3), however, is short-lived as the Italian misses a counter-break at zero (5-4).

This is the beginning of the recovery of Potapova, who catches the Tuscan with a score of 5, takes serve again thanks to a backhand from “Zhas”, which ends long and then the fourth game in a row – and partial from 17 points to 4 – he scores 7-5, signed a fatal blow from the right.

In the second set, the 22-year-old from Saratov unexpectedly left the match headlong: she made an avalanche of forehand errors and almost never entered the field again.

Paolini thanks him and takes advantage of this, equalizing the score thanks to a “donut” (6-0), created by a double fault by Potapova.

At the beginning of the decisive part, Anastasia seems to find herself, but above all Jasmine feels a little tired in the third game, when, with two backhand errors in a row and a double fault, she gives a break to the Russian, who then confirms the advantage and increases the score 3-1.

Paolini continues to follow her (3-2), and in the seventh game she manages to avoid a double break, sending the Russian on very angular trajectories back to the sender (4-3): however, in the ninth game she does not succeed. do that and Potapova closes it out 6-3.

For the tennis player and then her coach Renzo Furlan, this was the fourth participation in the California “1000”, where she had never come before. Entering the match straight into the second round, she beat Germany’s Maria, WTA n.46, in straight sets, and then repeated herself against Russia’s Kalinskaya, WTA n.25 and 21st seed (also defeated in the final in the UAE). ). It was her fifth round of eight finals in the last seven WTA 1000 tournaments.

FITP.IT PHOTO – Photo by Giampiero Sposito