Increasingly tormented nights for Italians. What affects them are not just everyday life worries that creep into the mind at sunset or simple bad dreams, but growing sleep disorders. “The most recent investigations that have been conducted have shown that Italians’ sleep is worsening a bit compared to past years”, Luigi Ferini Strambi, head of the Sleep Medicine Center of the Irccs hospital, reports to Adnkronos Health. San Raffaele of Milan and full professor of Neurology at the Faculty of Psychology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, as World Sleep Day approaches (scheduled for Friday 15 March).

“This – reasons the expert – is probably also partly linked to the fact that we pay greater attention to sleep and the search for the diagnosis of any problems. The more we look for possible disorders, the more we are able to make diagnoses, and this inevitably leads to an increase in the prevalence of various disorders.” In any case, the problem of sleepless nights is shared by a growing share of the population. The numbers are impressive. “If we talk about the prevalence of the most important disorder, insomnia, we can certainly say that in Italy true insomniacs, that is, patients with this specific disorder, are a population of around 7-8 million people. Then the data they are not always concordant – specifies Ferini Strambi – because often the group of subjects considered insomniacs also includes people with other disorders, for example the so-called sleep-deprived or people who have a circadian rhythm disorder. Let’s think for example of ‘owls’ , who don’t fall asleep before 3 or 4 in the morning and then would sleep until 11 or midday, but they can’t and fall back into the condition of sleep deprived”.

But in the Italy that does not rest there are also other subgroups. “There is 2% of the general population who suffer from restless legs syndrome, another problem which unfortunately is often not diagnosed correctly – highlights the neurologist – And as regards sleep apnoea, we are talking about around 5-6 % of the male population and 3% of the female population. If we put all this data together, what emerges is impressive: people who suffer from some sleep problem or pathology in the Peninsula can be said to represent around 20% of the population general. A truly significant share of Italians”.

“There is more and more data demonstrating the consequences of short-term or poor quality sleep. Consequences not only at an internal level, but also at a neurological level – warns Ferini Strambi – And at the same time the evidence of on the importance of sleep also in a preventative sense. In other words, treating sleep can help prevent many possible diseases, from the most basic, such as arterial hypertension, to the more complex ones such as cognitive decline”.

And the rest routine has its weight. The data, continues the neurologist, “have also shown that, beyond the duration and quality of sleep, maintaining good sleep rhythm, the sleep-wake rhythm, also seems to be very important. Very often we see this in young people, but not only that: it happens that during the week we have a certain type of behavior towards sleep and this attitude then changes substantially during the weekend. Well, it has been seen that this disconnect between week and weekend is not beneficial. One study conducted on over 60 thousand people who were studied over the long term – reports the expert – has shown that it is not so much the quality or quantity of sleep, but a disorganization from the point of view of the sleep-wake rhythm that creates an easier tendency to contract diseases or even increase the risk of mortality”.