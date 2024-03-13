The initiative to modify the law and increase the working day from 48 to 40 hours has been involved in controversy since last year and is in a legislative quagmire. However, political forces in the Chamber of Deputies have begun to express that they will favor the proposal so that it can be discussed in plenary.

At the request of the parliamentary opposition groups, the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Chamber of Deputies will vote next Tuesday whether the ruling on 40 working hours goes up to the plenary session or not.

This was announced by the president of that legislative body, PAN member Jorge Romero, who explained that Morena is the parliamentary group that is stopping the ruling.

“There doesn’t seem to be a real push to launch this initiative. This is already the world upside down, what arose as an initiative on the part of Morena and on the part of a legislator who has already made public her resignation from that parliamentary group because she did not see that her proposal came to fruition, now it is the parliamentary groups of opposition who said ‘this has to be voted on now.'”

“That is why I announce that the Jucopo will vote on the ruling on 40 working hours, it will be next week,” he declared.

Romero pointed out that PRI, PAN, PRD and MC will be in favor of the ruling going up to the plenary session, so if it is rejected, Morena and its allies will be responsible.

“Let’s see how the voting turns out, because in Jucopo there is weighted voting; That is to say, out of seven coordinations there are not seven votes, you do not win with a four to three, the coordinator of the Morena parliamentary group has a vote that is equivalent to exactly the same number of deputies that you have.

“That is, it has around 200 votes. But with this we say it clearly, do not want to come and say that the PAN is the one that is blocking this reform, stop saying that it is the PAN that is stopping this ruling, we are willing not only to raise it, but to vote in favor of it,” he declared.

OA

