Cooperatives do not grow due to lack of personnel

The lack of personnel appears to be the main obstacle to the growth of cooperatives, this is what emerges from the economic analysis conducted by the Confcooperative Study Center in February on a representative sample of the 17,000 associated companies. For four out of ten, this problem is now considered structural and does not seem to be remedied in the short to medium term.

The president of Confcooperative, Maurizio Gardini, highlights that although the cooperatives currently employ 540,000 people, they could hire another 30,000; however there is great difficulty in finding trained and available staff. This situation is reflected in key sectors such as healthcare, agri-food, transport and tourist and cultural services.

Uncertainty is currently the most widespread feeling among cooperatives, with two out of ten still fearing a negative drag on geopolitical crises, an increase in tensions and a further reduction in the purchasing power of end consumers. However, compared to last autumn, the pessimists are slightly reduced while the optimists who are confident in an improvement in the Italian economy increase slightly, going from 5.9% to 6.4%.

The leading indicators on the level of orders outline a predominantly static scenario for the coming months, although the expected balance should remain positive. The majority (73.2%) do not expect significant changes in demand and orders in the short term, while 17.5% expect a recovery and 9.3% expect a decline in orders.

As regards prices, 26.1% of cooperators should review their price lists in the coming months due to an expected increase in costs at origin, while only 2.5% expect a reduction in final sales prices. The majority (69.6%) expect final sales prices to remain stationary in the short term.

Furthermore, the conditions for accessing credit in the second half of 2023 remained unaccommodating, but the prospects for the short-term future are generally positive. 86.8% of cooperatives foresee a consolidation or strengthening of their activities, while only 13.2% foresee a downsizing of their activities.