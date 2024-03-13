Aprilia, March 13, 2024 – Yesterday evening in Aprilia (LT), the carabinieri of the NORM – Operations Department, together with the carabinieri of the local station and 118 employees, intervened in the message of a Romanian citizen of the 79th class of resident. Ardea said he found the lifeless body of a Romanian citizen from the 1980s, living in Latina, in a house belonging to a carpenter’s barn where both work as employees.

An examination of the corpse by a medical examiner ruled out signs of violence and the body was then taken to the Latina Hospital mortuary for an autopsy in accordance with judicial orders.

