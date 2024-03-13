Tragedy in Foggia, 70-year-old woman found dead in her home: her body was in an advanced state of decomposition

A truly heartbreaking episode emerged yesterday, Tuesday 12 March. Unfortunately, a 70-year-old woman was found lifeless inside her home and from the first findings that emerged, her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

A new drama of loneliness, which has shaken the entire neighborhood. No one would have ever imagined experiencing something like this, just a few meters from their home. Now only the appropriate investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on Tuesday 12 March. Precisely in a house located in via Viale Virgilio, in the city of Foggia. The first to understand that there was something strange was one of her friends, who had been trying to get in touch with her for some time, but her attempts were to no avail.

For this reason he asked the police to enter the house. Once inside her, they discovered that the lady was a serial hoarder and right among her many objects, they found her now lifeless body. She was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The investigations into the death of the 70-year-old woman found in her home

CREDIT: CLAB TV

A new drama of loneliness, which has shaken many people. No one would have ever imagined that they could experience something like this and above all that no one realized it before. The police are obviously working on the incident.

In fact, from the first investigations of the case, it emerged that the woman lost her life due to natural causes. However, only further investigations of the case will confirm or deny the investigators’ first hypotheses.

It would seem that his death occurred about two months ago, but no one had ever realized it. There will be further investigations into the case shortly.