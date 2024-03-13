In a dusty parking lot on the road to Ofakim in southern Israel, a woman holding a child addresses a group of protesters. They carry Israeli flags and banners. It’s half past nine in the morning, a man walks around with a box of puff pastry snacks.

The message from organizer Reut Ben Haim, 37, a kindergarten teacher from the southern city of Netivot, is loud and clear: “We will not allow aid to fall into the hands of Hamas.” Ben Haim doesn’t care what happens to the people of Gaza. “We have our own problems.”

This is the Tsav 9 movement, made up of former reservists, settlers, families of hostages and evacuees from southern Israel. They have been demonstrating for weeks at the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, Israel’s only functioning border crossing with the Gaza Strip, to block the flow of humanitarian aid. The area has now been declared a military zone, but demonstrators are avoiding the area while border police turn a blind eye.

To avoid resistance, the group only announces where they are going on the morning of the demonstrations. Today they are traveling to Nitsana, on the border with Egypt, fifty kilometers from Kerem Shalom. From there, the goods are sent to the Egyptian border crossing with Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Friends Tzuf Tzur (35) and Ruth Handler (38), who work in the healthcare and high-tech industries respectively, are from Jeroham, a village in southern Israel, and are participating for the first time. “All the aid goes to Hamas, and the Israeli hostages get nothing at all,” Tzur said.

“The world doesn’t understand the situation we’re in and that we need to protect ourselves,” Handler says. The release of the hostages and the security of Israel are of paramount importance to them. They believe that the fact that Gazans are starving is none of their business.

“We are at war, why should we show compassion? We are not responsible for them,” Tzur said. “Why doesn’t the Arab world accept them, what is Egypt doing?”

Walking to the border

The convoy of cars then heads towards the border with Egypt. Demonstrators take shortcuts along rough roads through the vast desert, past dry plains dotted with solar panels, the large Saharonim prison complex and an archaeological site.

As the convoy is forced to return to the main road, police cars and officers suddenly appear and tell them that they are not allowed to continue. The group sharply turns onto a dirt road, gets out of the car and continues to walk towards the border crossing.

Menachem Azoulay (26) is from Beit El, an illegal settlement north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and also works in the high-tech industry. “It is illogical that, on the one hand, we are waging a war and at the same time supplying Hamas. In the meantime, the hostages receive a glass of water and lavash a day.”

In Nitzan, trucks with aid from Jordan wait to pass near the border with Egypt. Drivers sit on the ground around their cars. Waving flags and banners, demonstrators take positions at the truck entrance. A group of women sit on the grass and the police give them water.

Canned foods

Truck driver Mohammed, 40, a Palestinian from Israel from the southern city of Rahat, waits at the bumper. “Everything is done for today. Nothing else will be missed,” he says firmly, nodding to the demonstrators.

Its cargo, like other trucks, consists mainly of canned goods. “Mostly a lot of beans, rice and some meat.” Next to him on the cart are sacks of flour. Time and time again, when demonstrators arrive, the entrance gate remains closed, Mohammed says. It has already happened that trucks had to wait six days before they were allowed to pass. During breaks he goes home.

Aid from Jordan enters the West Bank through the Allenby Bridge, is inspected by Israel, and then loaded onto other vehicles that are taken to Nitzana by Mohammed and his colleagues, all Palestinian residents of Israel.

There, the goods are loaded onto Egyptian trucks, subjected to further inspection and delivered to Rafah by road through Egypt’s Sinai Desert – provided they are allowed to pass through. According to Mohammed, ten trucks with humanitarian aid from Turkey are also waiting from the Israeli port of Ashdod.

Weapons of War

Due to the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip since 2007, the economic situation in Gaza was very bad even before the war. According to the UN, 80 percent of the population depended on humanitarian aid. Following the Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7, Israel imposed a complete blockade.

Since then, Israel has allowed only very limited humanitarian aid, and trucks have been subject to strict and lengthy inspections. Moreover, distribution within Gaza is difficult and dangerous, and virtually no aid can be delivered to the northern Gaza Strip. According to human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, Israel is using hunger as a weapon of war. According to the UN, a quarter of Gaza’s population is one step away from famine.

Israel denies it is blocking the arrival of aid. According to COGAT, the administrative arm of the Israeli Defense Ministry responsible for the Palestinian territories, the problem is not on the Israeli side, and the international organizations responsible for distribution in the Gaza Strip do not have sufficient capacity, spokesman Shimon Friedman said by telephone.

72 percent of Israelis oppose humanitarian aid unless hostages are released

In late January, the International Court of Justice called on Israel to allow an increase in humanitarian aid while it issued an interim ruling in the South African genocide case against Israel. But since then, access to aid trucks has actually fallen by a third, according to Amnesty and Human Rights Watch.

It is not only far-right settlers in Israel who oppose humanitarian aid to Gaza. A poll conducted by Israeli news channel Channel 12 in late January found that 72 percent of Israelis oppose allowing humanitarian aid until all hostages are freed.

Resists

Anyone in Israel who opposes the starvation of the Gaza population risks arrest. The Jewish-Arab activist group Omdim Beyahad (United We Stand) organized a modest aid convoy for Gaza last week. According to them, Israel is applying a policy of hunger and collective punishment in the Gaza Strip. A few kilometers before the Kerem Shalom crossing, the convoy was stopped by the army.

Meanwhile, anti-aid demonstrators are achieving their goal by blocking and delaying it, says Aryeh, 62, who does not want his name mentioned in the newspaper and is proud of the Nitzan protest. He wears a cowboy hat and sunglasses and holds a sign that reads: “Only pressure on Hamas will bring back the hostages.”

“There is not a single citizen in the Gaza Strip who was not involved in the events of October 7,” says Arie. “Until they release the hostages and leave here, we will not deliver anything to them.”

As the first ship carrying 200 tonnes of food aid approached the Gaza Strip from Cyprus, a number of humanitarian organizations on Wednesday repeated their calls for a ceasefire. This would make it easier for humanitarian aid to be delivered by land truck. They say this will serve residents in need better than aid by sea, for which the US wants to build a temporary port in the coming weeks. The call was signed by Oxfam, Terre des Hommes, Action Aid, MSF France and Amnesty International. The first ship, Open Arms from Spain, wants to deliver aid via a makeshift rubble pier. It will then be distributed by employees of the American humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen.

That relief by land is possible became clear on Tuesday when a convoy of six trucks delivered food through the northern border crossing in Gaza City. In total, many hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks are still waiting at the border crossings from Israel and Egypt to the Gaza Strip. According to humanitarian organizations, Israel has been holding them back for an unreasonably long time. Israel says it wants to ensure Hamas does not steal aid.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs coordinator, on Tuesday accused Israel of deliberately blocking the convoys. “Hunger is being used as a weapon of war,” he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

