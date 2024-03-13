Twelve inches is one foot, and 5280 feet is another mile. The boiling point of water is 212 degrees Fahrenheit and the freezing point is 32 degrees Fahrenheit. These Americans approach some things rather illogically. Another example is flashing lights. In Europe, brake lights are red and turn signals are orange. In the US, modern cars often still have red taillights, brake lights and turn signals.

It would take a slight deviation for it to be interesting as a European, but for us this is exactly the type of mindless research that we really like. Jack from Medium found out how many cars in the US have orange flashing lights, and how many new cars still come with red flashing lights in the back. We’ll tell you: red has the edge.

In the US, red tail lights are not required. In fact, the safety agency NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) concluded fifteen years ago that orange flashing lights are 5.3 percent more effective and even prevent crashes. And yet, European automakers are taking the trouble to develop cars with red flashing lights specifically for the American market.

Why do cars in America have red flashing lights?

The reason, apparently, lies in the rules of the same NHTSA. According to these rules, turn signals and brake lights in America must have an area of ​​at least 50 square centimeters. If the indicator turns out to be too small, you as a car manufacturer can design a completely new tail light (at great expense) or ensure that the brake light also functions as an indicator. Because it’s normal.

In the past (a very long time ago) these types of combination tail lights were the norm for cars from other countries as well. But when they moved away from it, American automakers seem to have continued it to cut costs. If you flash your brake lights, you don’t need to install separate bulbs for your amber turn signals. Aesthetics will also play a role: you may prefer a single taillight consisting of only red lights.

Even many European cars have red indicators in America.

Medium’s research shows that of the 249 models sold new in America, 128 still have red flashing lights. All American versions of Mini, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW and Audi models have red indicators. This is because in the US they are not allowed on the road with original taillights due to the orange markers being too small (among some other rules regarding reflector sizes).

This is what Porsche turn signals look like in the USA

In fact, the VW Jetta switched from orange turn signals to red ones with the 2022 facelift. Brands such as Tesla, Porsche, Volkswagen and Mercedes use both colors depending on the model. Many Japanese brands such as Lexus, Subaru, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Nissan only have orange indicators. The same American brand Ram now has only orange indicators. GMC, Dodge and Rivian only have red ones.

Are you allowed to use red flashing lights in the Netherlands?

Sometimes you can see cars driving around the Netherlands with red flashing lights. Sometimes even European models, like this BMW 3 Series. These are cars imported from the USA. In our country red flashing lights are legal, but in other countries such as Germany and the UK they are not allowed and therefore need to be converted. This is also a matter of enthusiasts: there are people (perhaps in our editorial office…) who are very proud of their red blinders. It’s beautiful and unique.