Who was the 27-year-old who died in the accident with a truck and what did the officers discover about her boyfriend who was driving

In these hours the police are working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident, in which unfortunately a 27-year-old lost her life. Her 35-year-old boyfriend, who was driving the Ford Fiesta, is now under arrest for the crime of negligent homicide.

Only the findings and further investigations of the case will give concrete answers on what happened, the girl unfortunately lost her life instantly. The two drivers, however, after an initial routine check, did not appear to be in danger of their lives, but were hospitalized only as a precaution.

The drama occurred around midnight on Tuesday 12 March. Precisely along the Salaria, at kilometer 70, at the crossroads for San Giovanni Reatino, which is located in the province of Rome. The 35-year-old was driving his Ford Fiesta and next to him was his girlfriend, of Polish origins, who was called Veronika Wrzesinska.

It is not yet clear where they were headed. However, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, they suddenly collided head-on with a lorry, which was proceeding in the opposite direction. The small hatchback has practically become a pile of sheet metal. In fact, passers-by asked for the prompt intervention of the police.

Who was the 27-year-old who died in the accident and what emerged from the incident

CREDIT: FLYDRONE

The Fire Brigade also arrived on site urgently and worked for a long time to free her from the sheets of metal. However, when they handed her over to the doctors, despite their desperate resuscitation efforts, there was nothing left that could be done for her. They had no choice but to declare her death.

The boyfriend and the driver of the truck were rushed to hospital. However, it was precisely from the investigations that the officers discovered that the 35-year-old was driving his car, with a blood alcohol level of 2.93. Consequently, they ordered the arrest for the crime of traffic crime.

Veronika Wrzesinska was only 27 years old and was a great travel lover. She lived in the small town of Torricella in Sabina. She had attended hotel school and was now studying Legal Services and Criminology. Her sudden disappearance shocked thousands of people, who are now remembering her with posts on social media.