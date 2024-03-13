From shop assistant to president of Inditex, who is Marta Ortega: one of the most powerful women in the world

Marta Ortega is one of the most influential women in the world, yet her name is known to few. But if we said “Mrs Zara” instead of Marta Ortega, many would prick up their ears, especially the most fanatics of the well-known fast fashion chain.

But Ortega is not only the first lady of Zara, because she has a real giant in the sector in her hands, Inditex, the large Spanish group that also controls Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Bershka and Oysho, among others. An empire worth 87 billion euros, with 6,500 stores and 175 thousand employees. It is no coincidence that Inditex closed 2023 with mind-boggling numbers, exceeding 5 billion euros in profits, with 36 billion in revenue. A record year, which follows the wave of 2022, which closed with 5,383 million in profits thanks also to Ortega’s entry into the multinational.

But how did it get there? The gossips would call her “recommended”, as she is Ortega, daughter of the founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega. Yet Marta did not follow the conventional path of any heiress; on the contrary, she rolled up her sleeves and started from the lower floors of her father Amancio’s company. Ortega began her climb to success in 2007 when she joined the family “jewel” as a sales assistant in one of the London stores: she was 23 years old, had a high school education in Switzerland, a degree from the London Business School and had no intention of asking for recommendations. She does her fair share of “training” by climbing positions, roles and responsibilities in the Arteixo office (Spain) and working for the women’s products and design department, then since 2015 she takes part in the board of directors of the Amancio Ortega Foundation.

In December 2021, Inditex announced that Marta Ortega would become president starting from April 1st 2022, succeeding Pablo Isla, in office – also as CEO – since 2011. At just 37 Ortega overcomes the mistrust of the market, which had recorded a initial decline in the company’s shares, and brings a breath of fresh air to Zara’s warehouses (the activity that generates 70% of Inditex’s revenue), trying to change the reputation of the brand closely linked to fast fashion.

Ortega climbs every position and expectation, surpassing the big names in fashion such as Anna Wintour, Miuccia Prada or Kim Kardashian herself: the Spanish Tsarina ascends the throne as the most powerful woman in fashion. But in her private life she maintains a certain confidentiality: Marta is divorced from the jockey and father of her daughter, Matilda, Sergio Álvarez, and is now married to Carlos Torretta, one of the most famous Spanish fashion designers.

However, the question that arises spontaneously for everyone is: “But how much does Mrs. Zara earn? Not what one would expect, in fact the hypothesis is that the salary of the founder’s daughter, to take over the command, is around one million euros per day.” year.