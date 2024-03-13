loading…

John Barnett became a Boeing whistleblower who exposed the company’s corruption. Photo/Netflix/The Sun

WASHINGTON – John Barnett, a former Boeing quality control manager, was found dead over the weekend from a self-inflicted gunshot wound days after testifying about safety problems in the company’s aircraft production.

The 62-year-old has spent years speaking out against what he alleges were poor manufacturing practices at Boeing, where he worked for 30 years before retiring in 2017. Most recently, Barnett was in Charleston for a legal interview related to lawsuits against Boeing. The company is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Who is John Barnett? Boeing Whistleblower Who Died Mysteriously

1. Exposing Boeing’s Dark Side



Photo/Reuters

According to USA News, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is being produced in December 2022 at Boeing’s manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina. Former employee John Barnett had spoken out about safety problems with the company’s aircraft production before he was found dead by suicide at the weekend.

NPR reports Barnett spent decades working for Boeing, first at its plant in Everett, Washington, and, starting in 2010, as a quality manager in North Charleston, South Carolina.

2. Been Attention since 2019



Photo/Reuters

He first made international headlines in April 2019 when he and other former Boeing employees went to The New York Times to accuse the company of ignoring manufacturing problems to make a profit, thereby endangering passenger safety.

The aircraft in question is a two-aisle aircraft that is widely used by airlines for international flights.

“As a quality manager at Boeing, you are the last line of defense before a defect becomes public,” Barnett told the news outlet at the time. “And I’ve never seen a plane out of Charleston so I’m putting my name on it to say it’s safe and airworthy.”

3. The motive for the shooting is still a mystery



Photo/Reuters

Authorities searched for Barnett at his South Carolina hotel after he failed to show up Saturday for an ongoing deposition against the company.

Barnett, a Louisiana resident, was later found dead in a car outside a Holiday Inn in what the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said was a suicide. The City of Charleston Police Department is investigating.